PNC/R reportedly cash-strapped

MAIN opposition party, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) is reportedly cash-strapped, several party members speaking on the condition of anonymity, have informed the Guyana Chronicle.

The party members confirmed that Congress Place was unable to pay several staffers last month, and the situation has caused much unease to the affected staffers. One source indicated to this publication that the last private sector donor stopped contribution to the party last month, citing a loss of confidence in the direction of the party due to positions it has taken over the past few months.

The members went on to say that Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton does not enjoy the support of all the Opposition members in Parliament, and his leadership style has alienated many from the party.

Several employees at Congress Place in recent months have either resigned or parted ways with the PNC/R’s headquarters for other reasons.

In May of this year, Misenga Jones, the woman who challenged the use of votes from the recount of the March 2, 2020 elections as the basis for the declaration of the result, was fired from her position as office clerk at Congress Place, PNC/R Headquarters, Sophia, Georgetown.

According to a friend and associate of Jones, who is familiar with the situation at Congress Place, her firing stemmed from the confrontational behaviour of a PNC member who was very confrontational to international observers during the attempt to rig the 2020 elections.

In February, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton wrote the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of GECOM to inform him that he has selected Carol Smith Joseph as a replacement for Amna Ally as Chief Scrutineer for the APNU+AFC.

Carol Smith Joseph is currently before the court on electoral fraud charges, as she was a central figure in the Coalition’s attempt to rig the March 2, 2020 General Elections.