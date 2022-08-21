Motorist dies in Rupert Craig Highway accident  

STEPHAN STEWERT, 32, died on Saturday after his car crashed into a truck which was at the time removing a car involved in another accident along the Rupert Craig Highway.

The accident occurred at about 03:10 hours.

According to a police report, the accident involved car, PRR 7135, which was driven by the deceased, car PKK 9331, driven by Adrian Montrose of One Mile Wismar, Linden and motor lorry GAC 1297 which was being operated by Richard MacDonald, of Section ‘B’ Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara.

Enquiries disclosed that Montrose was proceeding west along the southern lane of the Rupert Craig Highway when it was alleged by the driver that an unknown truck swerved left into the path of his vehicle causing him to swerve further left to avoid a collision and, in doing so, he lost control of his vehicle and ended up submerged in a trench situated on the southern side of the road.

During the process of removing Montrose’s car from the trench by motor lorry GAC 1297, Stewart crashed into the rear portion of the lorry.

The driver, Stephon Stewart, was seen motionless in his vehicle after the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The drivers of the truck and car are in custody assisting with the investigation.