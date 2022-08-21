News Archives
E - Papers
$800M in road works for Region 10
Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill interacting with residents during the site visits
Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill interacting with residents during the site visits

PUBLIC Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, conducted site visits on Friday, throughout Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) where road works in various communities will begin.
A total of 25 contracts, approximately $800 million have been awarded for the road projects.

According to a post on the ministry’s Facebook page, Minister Edghill met with residents and urged them to endure the temporary inconvenience, for the ultimate development of their communities.
He also urged contractors to work quickly, put out quality work, and employ persons from the community on the various projects.

Among the contracts awarded, two of the highest amounts include the construction or rehabilitation of Moblissa Main Road awarded to O&O General Contracting Services with a value of $119,938,875 and the construction or rehabilitation of Internal Road Kwakwani, awarded to D&R Construction & Machinery Rental with a value of $157,390,947.

Other roads include Block 22 Main Access Road, Phase Two, Wisroc, the construction or rehabilitation of City Gates Street, Amelia’s Ward, the construction or rehabilitation of Self-Help Road, Amelia’s Ward, and more.

“Overdue fixing would have been done and I am making it very clear this is for the benefit of the people… because I noticed that a certain MP [Member of Parliament] put on his Facebook page that it is not being done because of the arrogance of the minister,” Minister Edghill said during the site visits.
The Block 22 road was developed by the PPP/C Government but fell into disrepair during the tenure of the APNU+AFC Government.

Staff Reporter

emblem3
