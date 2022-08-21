President Ali engages diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago

President, Dr Irfaan Ali and his delegation on Saturday met with the Guyanese diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago. The President’s delegation includes Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd; Head of Go-Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop and other government officials. Below are scenes from the meeting