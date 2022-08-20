Over 600 villagers of Swan to get potable water

OVER 600 residents of Swan on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway will soon have access to potable water in their homes with a new well which is nearing completion.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, on Wednesday, visited the construction site to have a first-hand view of the project.

Within a week, the well will be completed having already reached the contracted 300 metres depth, following which, the design of the distribution network will be created by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), together with the villagers, who will be given employment to lay the pipes for every household.

“Once we have the water flowing, we can then take it to your homes and in order for us to do that, the design of the distribution network and the laying of the pipes to every household. This will be done in collaboration with the village council and the residents of Swan,” Minister Rodrigues noted.

This new well will be complemented by the existing one that is 60 metres deep.

Currently, only 20 per cent of villagers have access to potable water in their homes.

It is for this reason, Minister Rodrigues committed to constructing a new well to better serve the community.

“You don’t have to have long walks to fetch water. Every day you have to spend time and energy doing that. When they are finished running the pipes to your homes, you can turn on your taps 24 hours because we plan to link this to the GPL grid,” the minister told the residents.

Two of the village’s 10 Community Service Officers will be trained to maintain the water distribution lines.

In the event of any leakages, persons within the village will have the competency to conduct the necessary repairs.

Toshao of Swan, Finton Ragonauth said he is pleased with the development in the area, adding that the government’s presence is being felt in the village.

“Our community has been blessed by this government. From the year 2020, after this new government had taken over this country, we have gained a lot of development”, he expressed.

When the well is completed, government will shift its focus to five other wells on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway at Moblissa, Kairuni, Long Creek, Waiakabra and Kuru Kuru.