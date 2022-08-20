100 domestic violence survivors to receive grocery vouchers

IN offering much needed support to survivors of domestic violence, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in collaboration with Massy Distribution, on Friday, launched its $1.5 million women’s grocery voucher programme, at Massy’s Montrose, East Coast Demerara headquarters.

The ‘SAFE – Stop Abuse, Stay Empowered’ programme which is set to benefit 100 women will see them each receiving a grocery voucher valued at $15,000 that is redeemable at Massy’s Providence, Turkeyen, Montrose, Vreed-en-Hoop and Ruimveldt locations.

While speaking at the brief ceremony, subject minister Dr. Vindyha Persaud, said such initiatives and partnerships are vital in changing the lives of those who are in vulnerable situations and environments.

“I just want to say that if we want to make the kind of transformation possible in the country, and we want to impact on the lives of vulnerable people, it is incumbent on every one of us that we become engaged and involved,” Minister Persaud said.

“This requires using whatever authoritative position you have…. you have [a] responsibility under the direction of working towards making the lives of persons who are the most vulnerable …easier,” Dr. Persaud added.

The voucher is among a number of initiatives and programmes that the ministry has in place to provide assistance to women in need, she added.

“I’ve always been an advocate for moving people from a state of dependence to independence and this is one such initiative that will have that level of tangible impact in the lives of persons…and so every woman who needs it will have access to a voucher worth $15,000 as part of your survival kit.”

Meanwhile, Massy’s Vice-President, Navindra Thakur said the company is committed to its social responsibility and has over the years fostered relationships with non-governmental organisations, agencies and various ministries to provide programmes and create initiatives geared towards women empowerment.

Further, the company’s head of suicide prevention and mental health steering committee, Christpen Bobb-Semple said while the programme will bring immediate relief to women and even children, it will also see the provision of counselling to men.

Bobb-Semple disclosed that outside of the women’s voucher programme, the company will be embarking on a number of activities and initiatives to provide relief to the vulnerable.

“To be part of a programme that will allow us an opportunity to empower women by bringing immediate relief to them so that they do not have to second guess and submit themselves to abusive or at-risk situations and to provide counselling to men,” he said.

Additionally, the company will continue its efforts to eradicate suicide and bring awareness to mental health issues.

Over the next few months, a series of activities will be rolled out targeting the company’s employees, vulnerable communities and youths.