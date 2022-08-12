News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Five arrested as GRA seizes motor vessels with uncustomed items
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The persons arrested during the seizure of motor vehicles
The persons arrested during the seizure of motor vehicles

WITH the support of its sister agency, the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) seized one motor vessel laden with a large quantity of foreign liquor and other uncustomed items at the Abary foreshore, on Wednesday last.

According to a release, the said unlicenced motor vessel was being operated by three individuals who were arrested after they attempted to evade the Law Enforcement Authorities.
In a separate operation, the GRA Law Enforcement and Investigations Division (LEID), with the support of the Guyana Police Force, seized another motor vessel and a mini-bus laden with a large quantity of foreign alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and other uncustomed items, at the Number 43 Village koker, Corentyne, Berbice, the release said.

Five persons have been arrested, thus far, with investigations still ongoing.
“The Revenue Authority, as it maintains a ‘zero tolerance’ approach against smuggling and other illegal activities encourages persons involved in such activities to cease and desist therefrom, and bring themselves into compliance with the nation’s tax, trade and border laws,” the release said.

It added that the GRA’s Law Enforcement and Investigations Division of the Customs, Excise and Trade Operations continues to carry out operations in its continuous efforts to curb smuggling and other such illegal activities, thereby allowing for a level playing field for legitimate businesses and the collection of associated revenue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.