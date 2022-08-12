Five arrested as GRA seizes motor vessels with uncustomed items

WITH the support of its sister agency, the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) seized one motor vessel laden with a large quantity of foreign liquor and other uncustomed items at the Abary foreshore, on Wednesday last.

According to a release, the said unlicenced motor vessel was being operated by three individuals who were arrested after they attempted to evade the Law Enforcement Authorities.

In a separate operation, the GRA Law Enforcement and Investigations Division (LEID), with the support of the Guyana Police Force, seized another motor vessel and a mini-bus laden with a large quantity of foreign alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and other uncustomed items, at the Number 43 Village koker, Corentyne, Berbice, the release said.

Five persons have been arrested, thus far, with investigations still ongoing.

“The Revenue Authority, as it maintains a ‘zero tolerance’ approach against smuggling and other illegal activities encourages persons involved in such activities to cease and desist therefrom, and bring themselves into compliance with the nation’s tax, trade and border laws,” the release said.

It added that the GRA’s Law Enforcement and Investigations Division of the Customs, Excise and Trade Operations continues to carry out operations in its continuous efforts to curb smuggling and other such illegal activities, thereby allowing for a level playing field for legitimate businesses and the collection of associated revenue.