Celebrating Raksha Bandhan

AS part of High Commission of India’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Guyana, the spouses of the High Commission officers tied Rakhi on President, Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday.

They also tried on Prime Minister Brigadier (r’td), Mark Phillips and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd on Thursday in the presence of High Commissioner of India, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa.

According to a release, Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi Poornima, is an integral part of Indian culture and the festival has become an occasion to celebrate human bondings, relationships and a sense of togetherness by seeking and giving protection.

This year, the festival is being celebrated on August 11, 2022.

“Raksha Bandhan is an important Hindu festival to celebrate brother-sister relationship. Raksha or Rakhi means a sacred thread and Bandhan means bonding. Raksha Bandhan is thus essentially a celebration of bondings. It is celebrated every year on a full moon night of Indian calendar month Shrawan. On this day, sisters tie the Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers.



This is a symbolic ‘binding’, a sacred vow to ‘defend’, protect each other, with sister praying for the long life of her brother and the brother renewing the pledge to protect her life and honour at all costs. With the passage of time, this festival has become gender neutral. Once a family festival, today it has become a social event. Nowadays this festival is celebrated by one and all, regardless of belief systems, castes and creed. For ages, people have been celebrating this festival in their own way,” the release said.

It noted that Raksha Bandhan celebration with the leadership of Guyana strengthens the bond between Guyana and India, to reiterate their pledge to work with each other for each other’s welfare and progress.

“Raksha Bandhan this year has a special significance when the humanity is still facing the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it gives a message of togetherness. Nobody is isolated, no body need to feel lonely and left to himself/herself as we are all a part of a universal family, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the foundation of India’s world view and today perhaps it is extremely relevant to spread it all over the world. Long live India-Guyana friendship and partnership,” the release concluded.