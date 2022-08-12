News Archives
Berbice murder suspect turns self in 
Suraj Ganpat
Suraj Ganpat

Suraj Ganpat, the man wanted for fatally stabbing his ex-wife, turned himself over to the police at the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam on Thursday evening.

He was on the run since Monday.

At around 08:30 hours on Monday, Ganpat confronted his ex-wife Cindy Ramchandar, who was at the time riding an electric scooter with a young child, at Number 47 Village.

He reportedly struck her off the scooter and stabbed her multiple times. The woman collapsed and died in-front of her cousin’s residence.

Ganpat subsequently escaped in a silver motorcar. The car was later found abandoned on the Palmyra Public Road with a suitcase and a bottle.

Relatives told the Guyana Chronicle that Ramchandar left her matrimonial home two months ago after ill- treatment from the suspect. She had vowed never to return.

