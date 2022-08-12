News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
PSC, Coursera team up to ready Guyanese for new jobs
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Coursera's Chad Pasha and PSC Chairman Paul Cheong
Coursera's Chad Pasha and PSC Chairman Paul Cheong

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) and Coursera Inc. on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support a nationwide upskilling and reskilling initiative that will help people across all regions of Guyana.

PSC Chairman Paul Cheong said at the signing that because Guyana’s economy is growing at a rapid pace, it is creating an opening for the requisite skills to keep abreast of that kind of development.

“I think all Guyanese should be excited for this step; this means that this brings an opportunity for everyone to upskill themselves; to develop themselves and prepare themselves for the new Guyana,” Cheong said, adding:

“We need to, as citizens of this country, put ourselves in a place to optimise whatever benefits we can get through the contribution we will be making to our country’s development.”
Chad Pasha, Senior Adviser, Government Partnership, Coursera said that they are honoured to be partnering with the PSC to develop the skills most in demand across the private sector.
“As the country’s economic landscape rapidly evolves, it is imperative for Guyanese citizens to have the opportunity to learn the skills and earn the credentials needed to continuously prepare them for today’s and tomorrow’s job market,” Pasha said.

“There are now many fewer; much fewer barriers to accessing the world’s best Online education,” he added.
Pasha said that Coursera currently has 65,000 learners registered across all regions of Guyana, and that those learners are enrolled in over 248,000 courses, with the most popular ones reflecting the economic priorities of the labour market, and the drive for self-development.

“These include Introduction to Psychology from Yale University, followed very closely by Initiating and Planning Projects from the University of California, Irvine; Principles of Financial Accounting from IESE Business School, and, not surprisingly, Oil and Gas Industry Operations and Markets from Duke University,” Pasha explained.

He noted that, going forward, the PSC and Coursera will work together to understand the skills needed across private sector organisations, and the skills gaps within the labour force.
“We are currently working with the PSC to map these needs through a private sector survey, the results of which will inform tailored learning programmes and, ultimately, the project will offer different learning opportunities for individuals to access curated pathways with highly relevant and superior quality content from some of the most prestigious universities in the world,” Pasha said.

He added: “These include Princeton, Columbia, University of London, Imperial College, National University of Singapore, and the Indian School of Business among many, many others.”
Pasha noted that Coursera is confident that this partnership will contribute to bridging the gap between the labour force skills, and the emerging job market in Guyana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.