GCCI: Remove visa requirement for Guyanese travelling to UK
GCCI

THE Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has welcomed the decision by British Airways (BA) to restart its route between Guyana and the United Kingdom (UK).
The GCCI, in a release, said the decision comes at a time when Guyana has become the largest trading partner in the Caribbean with the UK.

“This deepened relation, driven largely by enterprise, demonstrates the strengthening of the Guyanese economy. As such, the Chamber would like to reiterate its long-standing call for the removal of the visa requirement that exists for Guyanese who wish to travel to the UK. The GCCI is of the view that the removal of that requirement will augur well for continued deepening of economic relations between the countries and foster private sector development in both territories,” the release said.

With this in mind, the Chamber said it will make formal representation to the Government of Guyana and the Government of the United Kingdom with a view to urging the respective leaders to address the removal of the visa requirement.

Staff Reporter

