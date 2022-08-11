British Airways coming in 2023; tickets already on sale

THE official flag carrier of the United Kingdom, British Airways, will commence scheduled flights to Guyana in the first quarter of 2023.

It is expected that the world-renowned airline’s operations will commence by March 27, 2023, plying the Guyana route twice weekly while making stops in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) sister country, St. Lucia. A 777 200ER aircraft with the capacity for 332 passengers will be used for those flights.

This was announced, on Wednesday, by Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, during a media conference held at his ministry’s Wight’s Lane, Kingston, Georgetown office.

Edghill explained that while the service will begin in 2023, tickets will go on sale immediately to ensure adequate lead time and proper roll out of service.

“We are a gathered here to announce the successful completion of negotiations and today, 10th of August, tickets for Guyana and for London, via British Airways, goes on sale. British Airways is the new carrier to enter the Guyana market,” Minister Edghill told the media conference.

He added that the recent works and extensions on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) were done with the anticipation of having such wide-bodied aircrafts operating in the country.

“That puts into perspective exactly why we did not accept the Cheddi Jagan International Airport the way it was being envisaged and constructed when we came into government [in 2020].

“Because such an equipment, the triple seven 200 ER, would have not been able to operate out of CJIA because the boarding bridges would have not been able to accommodate that,” the Public Works Minister noted.

Mr. Edghill also disclosed that the British Airways aircraft has a cargo hold volume of 4,800 cubic feet for both passenger baggage and cargo which will immensely contribute to generating economic growth and facilitating international trade.

Guyana has seen a significant increase in air traffic, Edghill, who also has responsibility over the aviation sector, said.

“As of July 2022, 354,961 passengers transited and operated through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport… compared to 183,063 for the corresponding period last year. And that is an increase of 94 per cent,” he said.

“In 2022, they [CJIA] are already recording a per cent of traffic for the corresponding year. Arrivals reflected a 97 per cent increase while departures reflected a 91 per cent increase,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond, said the introduction of British Airways into Guyana’s carrier market will see a tremendous boost for the country’s travel and tourism industry.

“We foresee endless possibilities as Guyana’s tourism product is unique. Birding, nature and adventure enthusiasts will find paradise in our untouched rainforests and savannahs, home to 820+ species of birds and exotic wildlife,” Minister Walrond recognised.

She also underscored that the country stands to benefit immensely from imports and exports which would generate economic growth and build the on international trade.

“What’s even more important is the fact that the United Kingdom, one of our main source markets, has significant demand for experiences which align with Guyana’s tourism products and which will, without a doubt, result in an influx of travellers to Guyana through this new route,” she said.

Minister Walrond further noted that Guyana will be capitalising on the new route to advance regional integration, and to market new multi-destination packages.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller, who was also present during the announcement, said the arrival of British Airways into the Guyanese market reflects growing confidence globally in the country’s tourism industry.

The British Airways introduction into the Guyanese market is the culmination of an initiative which commenced with an engagement among President Irfaan Ali, Minister Walrond and British Airways officials in London, England earlier this year.