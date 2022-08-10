‘Celebrate your accomplishments’

–Minister Sukhai urges Indigenous women

THE Ministry of Amerindian Affairs on Tuesday launched Amerindian Heritage Month at a special ceremony hosted at the Umana Yana, here in Georgetown during the celebration of International Day of World Indigenous Peoples.

This year, the activities for Amerindian Heritage Month commence on August 31 with an Amerindian religious service at the Umana Yana.

On September 1, there will be an Amerindian Heritage Cultural Extravaganza at the National Stadium, at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The activities will continue throughout the month, and close with the Amerindian Heritage Games at the Everest Ground, in Georgetown from October 7 – 9.

According to Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai, this year’s celebration will once again be a unique display of Amerindian tradition and culture.

“September month will bring a whole package of what the Amerindian traditional knowledge is about, and what our tradition and custom is like.

“We will be able to introduce to this country our unique dances, music, food and treasure the way we live as one,” the Minister said.

Some of the Amerindian cultural displays were on show on Tuesday at the International Day of World Indigenous Peoples event.

International Day of World Indigenous Peoples is celebrated annually on August 9, as the date marks the day of the first meeting, in 1982, of the United Nations (UN) Working Group on Indigenous Populations.

On this day, people from around the world are encouraged to spread the UN’s message on the protection and promotion of the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

This year, the global observance is being held under the theme, “The Role of Indigenous Women in the Preservation and Transmission of Traditional Knowledge”.

In celebration of this event, five local indigenous women were honoured during the ceremony.

The women are National Communications Network (NCN) Deputy Chief Executive Officer Michella Abraham-Ali; Member of Parliament Sarah Browne Shadeek; Gloria Rosemary; Loraine Pierre; and Dr. Latoya Nadia Outridge.

Delivering the feature address at the event, Minister Sukhai underscored the role of indigenous women in their families, communities, and the country.

“It is the women in the indigenous families that are the foundation of the family. It is the women who take the place of the farmer, the chief, the housekeepers, and nannies.

“They also hold jobs; they take care of the household. Indigenous women have played a keen role in where our families are, and where our children are today,” the Minister said.

Noting that it is the women in indigenous communities that are leaders of cultural groups, the Minister pointed out that the women, therefore, play an important role in the preservation of the indigenous culture.

“Their role is so intertwined deeply and strongly in what indigenous culture is about, they need to be recognised for that aspect,” Minister Sukhai said.

Further, the Amerindian Affairs Minister said the Amerindian community is a treasured part of the government’s ‘One Guyana’ agenda, and called on Indigenous Peoples to never be ashamed; to be champions for themselves, and to spread knowledge of their culture and traditions.

“We should never be ashamed of our identity; we should never be ashamed of where we’ve come from, or where we’ve been, or where we are today. We are as equal in this country as anyone; we have to stand up for ourselves; there is no one that is going to do it for us,” the Minister said. (TG)