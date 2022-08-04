Two police officers charged with misbehaviour in public office granted $3.6M bail

(T&T Guardian) – TWO police officers charged with misbehaviour in public office have been granted $1,800,000 bail each by Justices of the Peace, Ms. Marilyn Martin and Abrahim Ali respectively, at the St Joseph Police Station.

They are expected to appear before the Tunapuna and Arima Magistrates’ Court later next month to answer seven charges of Misbehaviour in Public Office, Unlawfully and Dishonestly Agreeing to Accept and Receiving Monies.

According to police reports, PC Ronald Ransome, 27, and PC Rishi Mohan, 36, met a man in April at a location in North Trinidad where the police officers allegedly solicited TT$700,000 from him to forego prosecution in the investigation of a criminal matter.

According to the man, he allegedly made five payments totalling TT$201,100 to two police officers.

A report was made to the police and an exercise was conducted by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau.

An investigation was spearheaded by Senior Superintendent of Police (Ag.), Suzette Martin, supervised by Superintendent Montrichard and included Insp. Narine, Sgt (Ag.) Mohammed, Cpl (Ag.) Joefield and Cpl (Ag.) Sampson and both PCs Mohan and Ransome were arrested on July 26, 2022.

The men were subsequently charged by PC Horsford on August 1, 2022, following the advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.