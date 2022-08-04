Region Six health department gets timely boost

–with receipt of essential cleaning, sanitising supplies

SENIOR Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, while in Region Six on Tuesday, handed over a quantity of essential cleaning and sanitation supplies to the health department of Region Six.

The exercise was conducted by the minister on behalf of the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), a sub agency of the Ministry of Finance which receives financial support from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Prior to handing over the supplies, Dr. Singh also took the opportunity to remind health officials that they all play an important role in ensuring that quality healthcare is provided to Guyanese.

He highlighted government’s investment in the area of health by referencing the recent sod-turning ceremony for a new maternal and paediatric care hospital.

The government, he said, wants to ensure that all mothers, expectant mothers and newborn infants enjoy quality and modern health care.

Dr. Singh added that the government is also committed to constructing six new modern regional hospitals with one to be constructed in Region Six, as well as more health centres countrywide including a new one soon to be completed at Fort Ordinance.

“In addition to this, recognising the unique geography of Guyana, we want to make sure also that we deliver quality health care even to remote communities, including hinterland communities and small Amerindian village, and we are going to be developing four telemedicine centres so that we can use the expertise that is located at the major centres like Georgetown, New Amsterdam and elsewhere and deploy that expertise to the benefit of remote communities as well,” the minister said.

“Whatever job you do, you are providing a critical service to a large population base and you are providing that service to people at a time when they are most vulnerable,” Dr. Singh said, noting that health officials in the region must ensure that they deliver quality care to patients in a “sensitive, attentive and compassionate manner,” and the government is committed to supporting this process by providing each stakeholder with the infrastructure and all essential health supplies to carry out this service.