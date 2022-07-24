Smart homes, smart business options now available

–with partnership between GTT and Starr Computer

IN today’s tech-savvy era, Guyanese lives revolve around technology, and with a partnership between communications giant GTT and technology specialists STARR Computer, the concept of making your home smart can start from a simple light switch.

In an interview at the Building Exposition at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, President of STARR Computer, Mike Mohan, noted that the concept of a smart home is not a collection of different smart devices and appliances but ones that work together to create a remotely controllable network.

“It only takes a few smart upgrades to our passive home fixtures and appliances with Wi-Fi components which can be accessed wirelessly from our smartphone, tablet, computer, game console, among others, via its software applications to create your own smart home,” he told this publication.

Further, Mohan explained that these Smart Home accessories could be added to businesses using various methods and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software which can assist in boosting all aspects of a business.

Noting that Smart Home and IT products are readily available for a free demonstration at STARR Computer on Brickdam, Mohan said that simply adding an affordable Wi-Fi light bulb to your light fixture starts the process of a Smart Home creation.

“Later, you can add one of the multiple choices of Smart Wi-Fi appliances – indoor or outdoor outlets, plugs, stabilizers, doorbell, cameras, light projectors, photo-frames, sensor kits, Infra-Red Universal Controller for home entertainment, Security Starter Kits, and many others… STARR Computer warranties all these appliances. Today, STARR targets low-income families by setting affordable pricing for its customers,” Mohan said.

He said that in some cases, family members with multiple devices could access these home devices from in-home or remote locations.

Meanwhile, the STARR Computer President said that the free installation of Fibre Internet from student to corporate level powered by GTT is readily available at STARR.

“No child should be left behind, and the Student Fibre Internet is priced to support low-income families with children. Every child should be able to access educational information and be self-sufficient to accelerate their learning curve on their own and let the sky be their limit. They should be able to communicate with their families and colleagues via voice, video, and data without burdensome costs to their parents,” Mohan explained.

He explained that, over time, the consumers better understand the Smart concepts and experience with internet service. They can, after that, invest in the more high-priced appliances that create a different level of experience with monthly subscription warranty services.

“My favorite device is the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner since my weakness is finding time to clean my room,” he said cheerfully.

Further explaining the Smart Business concept, Mohan said that this is done with quality IT equipment from HP, Lenovo, APC, and other major brands, along with smart software with artificial intelligence since every business must have a purpose with an end goal.

Additionally, Mohan noted that everyone attending the Internal Building Expo 2022 would have a chance to win a Smart Home kit.

“No purchase is necessary to win. However, we encourage everyone to visit STARR to experience our miniature version of a 3D Printer creating products in real-time (plastic or metal) from which house building uses a similar concept on an industrial level. Also available for viewing are our recreational drones, the miniature version of the Agricultural drones at the Expo. All in our Innovation Center. Attendees can visit starrcomputers.com website to register, they must add their ticket number to authenticate entry, and there will be an additional 25 consolation prizes. Winners will be announced on August 15, 2022,” he explained.

He continued: “Building Expo 2022 creates new opportunities for every Guyanese who are willing to improve their lives. Fifty thousand plots of land will motivate 50,000 home buildings and 50,000 opportunities across 100 different career paths. And with a government willing to listen and work with the people, the sky becomes the limit for everyone.”