National U-17 cricketers wing out to T&T

THE Guyana Under-17 cricket team departed Guyana for Trinidad and Tobago yesterday morning to participate in the Regional Under-17 tournament, set to begin on July 19. The national team, which is aiming to win a maiden Regional Under-17 title, will be led by Alvin Mohabir.

Mohabir led Demerara to the GCB Under-17 Inter-County title two weeks ago when they went undefeated in the 50-over tournament. He was also the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

The squad also includes the talented and experienced batsman Mavindra Dindyal, who is expected to lead the batting, along with Jonathan Van Lange, who recorded the most runs (104) in the Inter-County competition.

Guyana will face Barbados in their opening match at the National Cricket Center, Couva, on July 19, then play host Trinidad and Tobago in the second round at Powergen on July 21. Jamaica and the Leeward Islands are Guyana’s third and fourth round opponents at the Inshan Ali Park and the Gilbert Park respectively on July 23rd and 25th.

Guyana will then take on the Windward Islands, also at Gilbert Park, in the final match on July 27 before returning home on July 28.

Guyana has never won the Regional Under-17 tournament.

“The GCB wishes them well and encourages them to believe in themselves and their ability as they seek to make history,” the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) said in a release.