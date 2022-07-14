News Archives
Disciplinary charge for senior cop who instructed ranks to trail Opposition Leader
SUPERINTENDENT of Police, Alistair Roberts, will now have to face a disciplinary charge after allegedly giving two junior ranks instructions to “escort” Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton and not being truthful about it.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a press release on Wednesday, disclosed that the senior rank will be charged with the offence of acting in a manner likely to bring discredit to the reputation of the force on June 13, 2022, at Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara.

The investigation was conducted by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

Staff Reporter

