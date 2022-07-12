Senior GDF officer completes UK Defence Academy course

GUYANA Defence Force (GDF) Staff Officer One Special Duties Lieutenant-Colonel Eon Murray is among representatives of 18 countries who recently completed a seven-week ‘Managing Defence in the Wider Security Context’ course at the United Kingdom Defence Academy, Shrivenham, UK.

The course, designed for senior leadership of militaries and civilians from around the world, covered several areas, including Security; Defence and the Law; Governance Defence and Security; Leadership Management of Defence and Security, and Strategic Communication.

According to the GDF, the course was geared at building the strategic capacity of its participants and allowed for interaction and sharing of experiences through exercises and presentations.

“Now that I have gained this knowledge, I intend to use it to offer advice and support to the strategic plans and initiatives of the force. It was a great course that met my expectations,” Lt-Col Murray said of the training.