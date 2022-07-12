Guyana an important bilateral partner

–EU Director says

AS Guyana and the European Union celebrate some 50 years of partnership, a high-level representative of the Union has revealed that Guyana is an important bilateral partner.

This is according to the European Union’s Managing Director of the Americas Brian Glynn, who recently visited Guyana following the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting in Suriname.

At a reception held at the residence of the European Union’s envoy late last week, Glynn engaged members of the media, where he lauded the 50 years of partnership between the EU and Guyana, saying that it is an indication that the former will be here for a long time.

“I think I’ve come to Guyana at an exciting time for your country, where there is a lot of new wealth that has to be distributed and redistributed over the next few years,” Glynn said, adding that based on his interactions with government members, he is optimistic that this is on the agenda, and as such, he believes that the government is undoubtedly planning well for this.

Glynn, whose role is to foster bilateral relationships between the EU and all countries within the Western Hemisphere, stated that Guyana has become more on the Union’s radar as an important bilateral partner over the years.

Noting that Guyana is a country that is part of the solution when looking for answers to serious issues like climate change and food insecurity, Glynn said:

“I think there are a lot of things that a Guyana that is open to the world is offering solutions, and we at the European Union are very interested in partnering with Guyana, politically, to ensure that we can do these things together.”

And while they haven’t sent a high-level delegation here for quite some time now, even though the COVID-19 travel restrictions have been lifted, the EU regards Guyana as one of the places to pay such a visit.

He noted that being long-time partners and hoping to continue the partnership, he is encouraging the government’s leadership to visit countries within the EU, so more people could know more about Guyana.

“With what the government is proposing to do,” Glynn said, “Guyana is selling itself as a good international citizen, and we’d very much like to help to support Guyana on that.”