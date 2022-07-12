Guyana could be possible supplier of gas for countries making energy transition — EU Director says

WITH parts of the world looking to transition to greener forms of energy, the use of traditional forms of energy is still necessary for this transition.

This was highlighted by Director General of the Americas at the European Union, Brian Glynn, who stated that the Union has signalled that the use of oil and natural gas will be an essential part of its transition.

Glynn made these remarks during a recent visit to Guyana, where he noted that the space had been created through his visit for conversations on this issue.

When asked what role he envisages that Guyana would play in the context of the EU as it relates to bridging the supply gap for oil and natural gas, he noted that Guyana could not immediately bridge that gap given where the country is at currently in terms of production.

However, he added that within the next five-to-ten-year period, gas has been identified by the Union as an important element of their transition.

“The more supply of gas there is in the world, the more choices people have about where they get that gas… What we have discovered in the European Union is that one of our principal suppliers of gas… is an unreliable partner so we’re looking to other parts of the world for more reliable partners,” Glynn told reporters.

When asked whether a direct pitch was made to Guyana and Suriname as the two countries have gained prominence in the oil and gas arena, the Director-General noted that no direct pitch had been made. However, during his time, he had worked to create a space where these issues can be discussed.

As such, he added that if there is a follow-up to be done, those officials who are directly within those areas will do so.

When asked whether this space has been created here to foster such a discussion, he expressed, “yes, we have and it’s a conversation we will be having more and more with Guyana.”

Against this backdrop, the EU representative indicated that the 27-member state Union is not directly involved in procuring gas; however, companies within the Union that have invested in the region are interested as they form part of the network in the European Union of energy supply.