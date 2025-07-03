Minister Indar urges Santa Aratak graduates to embrace education, build Guyana’s future

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar delivered an inspiring message to the graduating class of Santa Aratak Primary School on Wednesday, encouraging the young pupils to remain focused on their education to help shape a successful future and contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s continued development.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held in the Amerindian village of Santa Aratak, Minister Indar congratulated the pupils for their hard work and determination, emphasising the pivotal role education plays in Guyana’s rapidly growing economy.

“This is just the beginning of your journey,” the Minister told the graduates. “Stay the course, remain committed, and know that your government is investing heavily to ensure you have the tools to succeed in this country’s transformation.”

He reaffirmed the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s commitment to massive investments in the education sector, ensuring that every learner, regardless of geographic location, has access to quality learning opportunities and modern educational resources.

The school’s top performer, Rolannie Patterson, was celebrated for attaining 456.71 marks and securing a place at Friendship Secondary School. She will be joined by four of her peers, while two other graduates will attend Soesdyke Secondary School.

The event also included graduating children from the nursery level adding to the joyful occasion for families and educators alike.

Following the ceremony, Minister Indar led a community engagement session with residents, discussing key development matters and listening to the needs of the village. He was accompanied by several regional officials, including Regional Chairman Inshan Ayube, Regional Executive Officer Devanand Ramdatt, Regional Education Officer (Region Three) Akbar Chindu, and Regional Health Officer Dr. Erica Forte.

The visit underscores the government’s holistic approach to community development; prioritising education, infrastructure, and healthcare to uplift hinterland and rural populations across Guyana.