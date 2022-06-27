In full combat gear, Army’s Dover & Watson swim across Guyana’s largest river

DETERMINED to be recorded in Guyana’s history books and to prove the strength of the mind, two Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officers, on Sunday, swam across the Essequibo River in full camouflage combat gear and Direct Moulded Sole (DMS) boots.

The two men, Captain Kaya Dover and Sergeant Rock Watson, began their estimated two-hour swim from the eastern bank of the Essequibo River with Eddy Grant island, en route to Bartica, Region Seven, being the middle mark of their journey to the western bank.

In the live video streamed on Dover’s Facebook page and other social media counts, the men were supported by standby emergency responders from the Coast Guard and GDF.

Dover, a strong swimmer, maintained a solid distance ahead of Watson widening the gap even more as the duo approached their finish mark approximately 20 minutes apart

With encouragement from their fellow service men, the two men were mostly sheltered from the afternoon sun as rain shaded much of the route marked by three boats which included a Grade Two Medic, medical equipment, emergency divers, and rescue swimmers.

By all indications, Dover and Watson were in good hands.

“Close in, Watson, close in!” the videographer, identified as Petty Officer Phillips, could be heard cheering on Watson as he fell behind Dover.

It is difficult to properly determine the distance between the start and finish lines across the Essequibo, but the journey was estimated to last two hours.

Albeit not a race, there was still some semblance of a competition as whichever of the two made the journey first, the reward would be “first-to” bragging rights.

“Dah is it, Captain! Slow and steady,” Petty Officer Phillips signalled to Dover, his vessel moving closer to the officer in the water to grab a better image. Still, Watson trailed a distance behind.

Even after swimming for 42 minutes, Dover appeared in high spirits, laughing at the commentary of his workmates.

By 15:45 hrs, the men had reportedly made the halfway mark, Eddy Grant Island.

The task was also for the GDF men in boats to control the oncoming river traffic, steering them away from the pathway of the two GDF officers making the incredible feat across Guyana’s largest river.

By 15:57 hrs, the slightly overcast sky darkened even more over the Essequibo River.

“Come on, Watson! Everybody on the live

asking for ya!” the GDF rank quipped as he encouraged the army sergeant to pick up his pace. “Watson is about 200 metres behind,” the recording officer reported.

At 16:00 hrs, Captain Dover appeared to be moving into exhaustion, but still pushing. Alternating between front and back strokes, Dover’s words were muffled as he joked about drinking a pint of river water already.

“Somebody messaging saying you need some soca music,” the recording officer signalled to Dover. “Tell them I’m busy!” Dover responded with a smirk barely visible as he continued his swim.

At 16:29 hrs—one hour and 15 minutes into the journey—the late afternoon sun emerged, increasing the swimmers’ risk of exhaustion.

At 16:56 hrs and 1 hour and 41 minutes into the swim, Petty Officer Phillips reported that the finish line was visible. Dover maintained his space in the lead as Sergeant Watson, at the time of the finish line sighting, was reportedly 600 metres behind.

“Well done, Captain Dover! Well done! Just about 300 metres away from the finish line”, a visibly exhausted but still persevering Captain Dover heard from his workmate as he neared his finish mark. The time was 17:07 hrs.

At 17:21 hrs, Dover safely completed the journey. Pulled into the dinghy by his fellow servicemen, the GDF Captain, with bloodshot eyes, smiled as he revelled in the moment.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Watson inched to the finish line. Alas, at 17:40 hrs, Sergeant Watson touched a branch on the western end of the Essequibo River.

The two officers successfully completed the journey swimming across the Essequibo River. Hungry, thirsty, and tired, the two men have secured a space in the history books.