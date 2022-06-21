News Archives
‘Suspicious’ duo nabbed with 3.4 grams of ‘ganja’ at Vergenoegen
The cannabis and ‘joint’ found by the police on Sunday at Vergenoegen
A CONSTRUCTION worker and a 17-year-old boy were on Sunday arrested by the police at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, after they were reportedly caught with a small quantity of cannabis.

According to the police, the 25-year-old man of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, and the teen, a labourer who resides at Vergenoegen, are currently assisting with the investigation.

It is alleged that on the day in question, at about 13:30 hrs, police, acting on “information received”, went to Vergenoegen and made contact with the two, who were both standing at a corner in the company of others, and acting in “a suspicious manner”.

“A police rank exited the patrol vehicle, approached and identified himself to one of the suspects as a policeman dressed in plain clothing, and requested to carry out a search on his person, and he permitted the rank to do so.

While executing the search, the police found in the suspect’s left hand one transparent Ziploc plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis,” the police said in a release.

The police were also granted permission by the 17-year-old suspect to search him, and in the process, the ranks found a rolled cannabis ‘joint’ in his pocket.

They were both told of the offence, cautioned, arrested, and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, where, when weighed, the cannabis amounted to 3.4 grams.

