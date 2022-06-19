News Archives
President Ali to address flooding, other issues in south Georgetown
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and other officials during an impromptu visit to south Georgetown (Office of the President photo)
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and other officials during an impromptu visit to south Georgetown (Office of the President photo)

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has committed to addressing the core issues, including flooding, that the communities in South and North Ruimveldt face in Georgetown.
President Ali made the pronouncement during an impromptu visit to south Georgetown on Saturday.
According to a press release from the Office of the President, President Ali told residents that he wants to “engage the communities on a few things, and one is flooding”.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, officials and residents during a ‘walkabout’ in south Georgetown (Office of the President photos)

He said that the government has committed to working with south Georgetown, and developing a holistic plan to deal with flooding.
President Ali noted that a team of engineers will execute an initial assessment, and when that is completed, they will consult with the residents to find the best way forward.
During his visit, the President walked around Festival City, where he inspected the conditions of the roads, drains and the community centre ground.

The President made a commitment, on the spot, to not only rehabilitate the ground, but also repair the building. This will be done in conjunction with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.
Efforts will also be made to clean and de-silt the drains, with expediency, to aid the community in alleviating its flooding woes.
During the ‘walkabout’, the President engaged residents on pressing community issues, and solicited their opinions on addressing them.

President Ali also spoke to several youths in the area, and encouraged them to sign up with the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme.
Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal; Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) Sherwyn Greaves and other government representatives were also part of the tem on the ‘walkabout’.

