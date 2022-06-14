News Archives
Elderly dialysis patient dies after collapsing on Essequibo ferry
Dead: Teekran Singh
-medical personnel should be on such vessels, relatives say

A 63-year-old resident of Jacklow, Pomeroon River, who was heading to Georgetown for dialysis treatment, died after collapsing on a ferry at the Supenaam Stelling in Region Two, on Monday morning.

Teekran Singh called ‘Bombay’, was reportedly left lying on the floor for close to an hour, a situation which his relatives say is unacceptable and highlights the urgent need for medical personnel to be placed on every ferry that has to travel long distances.

Relatives told the Guyana Chronicle that they received a call from a passenger around 05:15 hrs informing them that Singh had collapsed and was unconscious. They said that he died before they reached the location.

Given the circumstances of his death, relatives urged the relevant authorities to put systems in place that would ensure that medical attention is always available on the ferry. They said they are also very disturbed and disappointed that other passengers chose to video and take pictures of Singh on the ground, instead of rendering assistance.

This publication was told that an ambulance was called, but it did not arrive until about an hour later. Reports are that during this time, Singh was left lying on the floor.

He reportedly died on the way to the Suddie Public Hospital.

Singh, a former boat builder and hire boat operator who would split his time between Guyana and New Jersey, USA, was described as a friendly person.

His body is currently at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

