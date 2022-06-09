Autopsy: Reonol Williams died from injuries consistent with motor vehicle accident

AN autopsy conducted on the remains of Reonol Williams has indicated that the cause of his death was due to multiple injuries as a result of motor vehicle accident, police said in a release.

Williams, 50, who was missing since May 23, 2022, was found dead on Tuesday. He was reportedly struck down while exiting a taxi at Enmore, East Coast Demerara

The police have also indicated that samples were taken from the deceased, along with samples from relatives for DNA testing, which will be conducted overseas.

The samples were taken to independently corroborate the family’s version of the story that the body was indeed that of Williams.

In a previous report, the police had said that the owner of the Toyota Fielder wagon involved in the accident led investigators to Coldingen, EDC after being interrogated on Tuesday following his re-arrest.

On the night of the accident, the driver of the vehicle reportedly picked up Williams to transport him to the hospital but he was not seen or heard from since then. Reports indicated that he was never taken to any hospital.

Meanwhile, family members of Williams are mulling options as it relates to his burial.

Williams’ sister, Silvie, told the Guyana Chronicle that her family was unclear when his body will be released for a proper burial. They were not sure whether to transport the body to Region Eight where he was originally from.

Given the circumstances, she noted that Reonol may have to be interred in Georgetown.