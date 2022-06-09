Three arrested hours after allegedly robbing businessmen at birthday party

THREE men who allegedly robbed a group of businessmen attending a birthday party at a house in Fourth Street, La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Wednesday morning, were arrested that afternoon, police statements confirmed.

Some of the stolen items were recovered and police are ‘hunting’ a fourth suspect.

According to a statement from Police Headquarters, the group of businessmen was robbed at gunpoint. Millions of dollars in local currency along with jewellery, laptops, and cell phones were carted off.

Michael Kunjbehari, 36, a businessman of Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, was reportedly robbed of two laptops valued at $200,000; $1.2M in cash, and one Guyana National Identification card.

Robin Satrohan, 32, a businessman of Cummings Lodge, ECD was reportedly robbed of $500,000 cash, and one Samsung Galaxy S10 cellular phone.

Ryan Jahurali, 30, a businessman of Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was reportedly robbed of one Samsung Note20 Ultra cellular phone and $200,000 cash.

Everton Singh-Lammy, 36, an attorney-at-law of Kitty, Georgetown was reportedly robbed of one gold ring valued at $500,000; one Samsung Note20 Ultra cellular phone; and $170,000 cash.

John Ali, a businessman of Prashad Nagar, Georgetown was reportedly robbed of one black strap bag valued $700,000; one diamond ring valued at $4M; one white gold chain valued $400,000; one Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cellular phone and $1.5 million in cash.

Mario Joseph, 31, a businessman of Ogle, ECD was reportedly robbed of $50,000 cash.

Ramsammy (only name provided by police), 27, a Canadian citizen of Torrey Pines Boulevard was reportedly robbed of one gold chain valued at $1.1M, one gold ring, one red wallet containing a Canadian driver’s licence, a Canada National Identification card, a bank card, and $63,000 in cash.

Lastly, Anthony Joseph, 32, a businessman of Alexander Village, Georgetown was reportedly robbed of one iPhone 13 cellular phone valued at $300,000.

Police said the persons mentioned above, along with five others, were at the birthday celebration when four identifiable males, armed with guns, entered the house through a back door that wasn’t locked and relieved the victims of the mentioned articles and cash.

Police said the men then escaped in a waiting car. The matter was reported to the police. Officers visited the scene of the crime.

“One victim upon tracking his phone, led police to an abandoned house in Plum Park, Sophia where a red Digicel bag was found containing two laptops belonging to Michael Kunjbehari, one Samsung S10 cell phone belonging to Robin Satrohan, Samsung Note 20 Ultra phone belonging to Everton Lammy and an iPhone 13 belonging to Anthony Joseph along with an ID card were recovered. The said bag was taken to the BV Police Station where it was photographed and dusted for fingerprints,” police stated.

Acting on information received at 06:00 hours Wednesday morning, police officers from the Vigilance Police Station visited a house in North Melanie, ECD where three suspects were apprehended and taken to the BV Police Station.

The suspects were placed into custody and were identified by the victims as the perpetrators. This is an active investigation.