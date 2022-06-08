Alleged wife beater fatally shoots self to avoid arrest

A 41-year-old security guard on Tuesday killed himself with his weapon just as police ranks arrived at his William Street, Kitty, home to arrest him for allegedly abusing his reputed wife.

Jermaine Simon reportedly shot himself in the head in a passageway leading to his yard. His reputed wife, Rosanna Clarke, found his lifeless body in a pool of blood seconds later.

While speaking to the media at the scene, Clarke claimed that Simon hit her about the body on Monday with the said weapon, but she didn’t get the chance to report the matter to the police station until the following afternoon.

“Last night [Monday] when he been beating me with the gun, he said he gon kill me and if I survive and I carry the police, the police gon get shootout with he or he gon kill he self,” the visibly traumatised woman said.

Noting that she was fearful for her life, she said the man stayed home from work on Tuesday and prevented her from leaving the house.

The woman said that she had to lie to Simon and tell him that she was going to work so that she could get an opportunity to report the matter to the police.

Neighbours told this publication that while Clarke was out, Simon was seen walking around the premises with the firearm. The neighbours also said that the couple recently moved into the apartment building and would keep to themselves.

“I come with the police vehicle and the police went in the passageway to go up to we place and then I hear a gunshot,” Clarke said.

She explained after hearing the loud gunshot, she ran out of the police vehicle and saw her reputed husband’s lifeless body sprawled on the ground in a pool of blood with his firearm nearby.

Crime scene technicians and photographers visited the area and took evidence. The police investigation is ongoing.