Root, Stokes give England hope of win over New Zealand at Lord’s

JOE Root and Ben Stokes gave England huge hope of a stunning victory on a gripping third day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Chasing a challenging 277, England reached 216-5, needing another 61 runs. Though captain Stokes was out for 54, former skipper Root remains on 77, having added 57 with Ben Foakes.

The fifth-wicket pair dragged the home side from 69-4 and England would have been 76-5 had Colin de Grandhomme not overstepped in bowling Stokes when he had only one.

The Stokes-Root partnership added 90 and was only ended by Stokes trying a needless uppercut that gave impressive pace bowler Kyle Jamieson a fourth wicket.

England’s turnaround began in the morning session, when they took three wickets in three balls to spark a New Zealand collapse of 34-6.

Daryl Mitchell completed a century, but after he was out for 108 and Tom Blundell for 96, the Black Caps were dismissed for 285.

Then came the ups and downs of the England chase, leaving the prospect of a grandstand conclusion on the fourth morning.

LORD’S DRAMA ON SUPER SATURDAY

This was a fascinating, fluctuating day of Test cricket, one on which each side enjoyed periods of momentum and ultimately ended with the match balanced on a knife-edge.

The Stuart Broad over in which England claimed the triple strike was electric, the hosts’ top-order collapse depressingly familiar, and the Root-Stokes fightback filled with tension.

In the case of Stokes, the captain evoked memories of the 2019 World Cup final, when he hauled England to a famous victory on this ground against the same opponents.

Stokes’ reprieve was a huge moment, a present on his 31st birthday. It was part of a miserable day for de Grandhomme, who was run-out from the only ball he faced, took the wicket off a no-ball then hobbled out of the game with a heel strain.

If Stokes had remained, England would have started the fourth day as overwhelming favourites and probably much closer to victory, but New Zealand will return knowing they need only one wicket to expose a lengthy tail.

A second new ball is still 15 overs away, yet England are likely to have to come through that challenge if they are to win.

CAPTAINS PAST & PRESENT REVIVE ENGLAND

After England lost four wickets for 38 runs, it would have taken the most optimistic supporter to believe they would not lose inside three days, let alone end yesterday possessing such a chance of winning.

With Jamieson causing havoc, Alex Lees shouldered arms to one that kissed off stump, Zak Crawley offered his trademark edge and Jonny Bairstow was bowled playing a booming drive. In-between, Ollie Pope was twisted inside out in being bowled by Trent Boult.

Even skipper Stokes looked skittish, often dancing down the pitch, just as he did when was bowled off the de Grandhomme no-ball.

In the chaos, Root was a reassuring presence, the former captain closing in on 10 000 Test runs with flicks, punches and busy running.

As Stokes settled, he launched spinner Ajaz Patel over mid-wicket with three thrilling sweeps for six. Just as England were getting on top, Stokes looked for an ambitious ramp and gloved Jamieson behind.

Though Foakes only moved to nine, he offered determined support to Root, who sensed a weariness in a New Zealand attack missing de Grandhomme and accelerated late in the day.

ENGLAND’S ELECTRIC FIGHTBACK

To have any hope of winning this match, England had to utilise the second new ball to restrict New Zealand’s second innings, which began yesterday on 236-4.

Mitchell moved from 97 to 100 from the first ball he faced, only to edge Broad and become the first of the three wickets to fall in as many balls.

With Broad revving up the crowd, de Grandhomme was distracted by an lbw appeal and was run-out by Pope’s direct hit from fourth slip, then Jamieson was bowled off his pad.

After watching the chaos from the other end, Blundell got trapped leg-before by one that James Anderson got to nip back.

When Tim Southee slashed to slip for Matt Parkinson’s first Test wicket, England had taken the last six New Zealand wickets in the space of eight overs. (BBC Sport)

NEW ZEALAND 1st innings 132

ENGLAND 1st innings 141

New Zealand 2nd innings o/n 236-4

Tom Latham c Ben Foakes b Matthew Potts 14

Will Young c Ben Foakes b James Anderson 1

Kane Williamson c Jonny Bairstow b Matthew Potts 15

Devon Conway c Ben Foakes b Stuart Broad 13

Daryl Mitchell c Ben Foakes b Stuart Broad 108

Tom Blundell lbw James Anderson 96

Colin de Grandhomme run-out Ollie Pope 0

Kyle Jamieson b Stuart Broad 0

Tim Southee c Joe Root b Matt Parkinson 21

Ajaz Patel lbw Matthew Potts 4

Trent Boult not out 4

Extras: (b-1, lb-4, nb-3, w-1) 9

Total: (all out, 91.3 overs) 285

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-30, 3-35, 4-56, 5-251, 6-251, 7-251, 8-265, 9-281.

Bowling: James Anderson 21-7-57-2, Stuart Broad 26-7-76-3 (nb-1), Matthew Potts 20-3-55-3, Ben Stokes 8-1-43-0 (w-1, nb-2),Matt Parkinson 15.3-0-47-1.

ENGLAND 2nd innings

Alex Lees b Kyle Jamieson 20

Zak Crawley c Tim Southee b Kyle Jamieson 9

Ollie Pope b Trent Boult 10

Joe Root not out 77

Jonny Bairstow b Kyle Jamieson 16

Ben Stokes c Tom Blundell b Kyle Jamieson 54

Ben Foakes not out 9

Extras: (b-6, lb-7, nb-2, w-6) 21

Total: (five wkts, 65.0 overs) 216

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-32, 3-46, 4-69, 5-159.

Bowling: Tim Southee 19-5-58-0, Trent Boult 20-3-61-1 (w-1), Kyle Jamieson 20-4-59-4 (w-1, nb-1), Colin de Grandhomme 3.5-1-3-0 (nb-1), Ajaz Patel 2-0-22-0.