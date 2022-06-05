News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
UDFA ‘Return to Play’ senior league continues today with double-header
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
sports

KWAKWANI Strikers will travel to Linden today to face Milerock, while Silver Shattas collide with Haynes Winners Connection as play in the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) ‘Return To Play’ senior league continues, weather permitting, at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground (MSC).

These two matches come after Friday night’s play when both teams scored lopsided victories. Net Rockers crushed Hi Stars 5-1, handing them their second straight defeat after being beaten by Eagles United in their previous game, and Capital FC chalked up win number two in as many outings, by outplaying Amelia’s Ward Panthers 5-1.

The weather has been unkind to football matches but UDFA has been on the ground doing its best with the support of the MSC staff to have matches played.

Kwakwani will seek to redeem themselves after their opening night’s loss to Coomacka while their opponents Milerock are brimful of confidence after losing their game against Topp XX.
Both Shattas and Winners Connection lost their previous games and are hoping to rebound with a win in this 13-team league tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.