UDFA ‘Return to Play’ senior league continues today with double-header

KWAKWANI Strikers will travel to Linden today to face Milerock, while Silver Shattas collide with Haynes Winners Connection as play in the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) ‘Return To Play’ senior league continues, weather permitting, at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground (MSC).

These two matches come after Friday night’s play when both teams scored lopsided victories. Net Rockers crushed Hi Stars 5-1, handing them their second straight defeat after being beaten by Eagles United in their previous game, and Capital FC chalked up win number two in as many outings, by outplaying Amelia’s Ward Panthers 5-1.

The weather has been unkind to football matches but UDFA has been on the ground doing its best with the support of the MSC staff to have matches played.

Kwakwani will seek to redeem themselves after their opening night’s loss to Coomacka while their opponents Milerock are brimful of confidence after losing their game against Topp XX.

Both Shattas and Winners Connection lost their previous games and are hoping to rebound with a win in this 13-team league tournament.