National Aquatic Centre gets automatic timing system

THE National Aquatic Centre in Liliendaal is now equipped to host international meets since it has been bolstered with the addition of a state-of-the-art Automatic Timing System.

The unveiling of the significant piece of equipment coincided with the launch of the swimming leg of the National Sports Academy, which will help to develop a new crop of talented swimmers.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr called the launch transformative and said that the newly installed system will alter the sport of swimming in Guyana.

Delivering the keynote address yesterday, he noted that from a governmental standpoint the intention is to constantly improve the standards of the country.

“We are very serious about the commitments we are making.”

According to the Minister, the addition to the pool would allow Guyana to host international swimming events – which is key for sports tourism and overall progression.

President of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA), Dwayne Scott, pointed out that plans are in motion to host the Goodwill Swim Meet this year and the Inter-Guiana Games.

He said that with the equipment, GASA would also bid to host the CARIFTA Aquatic Championships.

“This is a major requirement to host FINA and Pan Am Aquatics events.”

The Colorado timing system will allow timings to be measured at one-hundredth of a second, which is much more accurate than hand time.

The touchpad apparatus, according to the Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, was purchased for some G$7M.

ACADEMY

The swimming leg of the National Sports Academy also splashed off yesterday and, according to Minister Ramson, it will build the needed talent.

He said that the government aims to put necessary systems in place to ensure that talent is not fleeting, but is abundant at all levels.

“This sports academy must become a fixture on how we develop talent. Without the structure it can’t happen, without the coaches it can’t happen – without the infrastructure it will not happen.”

Scott added that the academy will see training programmes for nursery, intermediate and championship levels and will focus on building swimmers with all the fundamentals needed.

At the event, swimmers also held a mini meet to demonstrate the efficiency of the timing system.