Gafoors supports fisherfolk with discount on industry items

–Head of Region Three private sector body says, encourages persons to invest in aquaculture

GAFOORS stores countrywide, in an effort to assist fisherfolk and contribute to the expansion of the fishing industry, will be offering a 10 per cent discount on items necessary for fishing.

The offer which will run for one month, follows President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s announcement of a one-off $150,000 cash grant for fisherfolk.

Head of the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc), Halim Khan, who accompanied President Ali at an engagement with fishermen from Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara, said that, as a member of the private sector, and in order to show support for the President’s initiative, he had contacted several businesses, including Gafoors, to assist with giving fisherfolk a discount on fishing-related gears and supplies.

The company responded immediately to the request from Khan and agreed to be part of the nationwide effort to develop the fishing industry.

“We would also like other businesses that also sell such supplies to come on board,” Khan said.

In an interview with this publication, he related that the grants to members of the fishing industry serve as an impetus for sustainable growth and development.

Khan said that more people eat fish, and consumption has been twice as high with population growth.

“The fisheries sector is crucial for enhancing healthy diets. It is also one of the most important sources of animal protein, and fisherfolk need support in developing and expanding the industry that will benefit all,” Khan said.

He said that, although approximately 5,500 fisherfolk will benefit, the Agriculture Ministry also vets those persons in their respective communities and “expands their net” to capture those who might not have been registered for various reasons.

Further, Khan also called on people to invest in aquaculture since this sector provides the world with more aquatic food than captured species, and enhances food security and livelihoods.

He said that the demand for sustainable seafood is growing much faster in conventional market, making for a brighter outlook.

On this note, Khan related that aquaculture presents the ideal opportunity to shape a more sustainable food system.

President Ali had said that, in addition to the other measures put in place to ease the burdens on fisherfolk across the country, the one-off grant serves as an immediate step that the government was taking to make a direct transfer to assist fisherfolk in expanding the industry.

The President, on Tuesday, told fisherfolk that an assessment of the industry was done and the immediate needs of those directly involved were identified.

This assessment, he added, was completed, and after the government would’ve examined its revenue stream and finances, it were able to make the funds available. Only recently, the government announced similar interventions for the rice industry.