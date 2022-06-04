News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
PM Phillips talks up Guyanese products at Maryland store
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, inspecting one of the many Guyanese items on the shelves, as Deputy Chief of Mission, Zulfikar Ali, looks on (OPM photo)
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, inspecting one of the many Guyanese items on the shelves, as Deputy Chief of Mission, Zulfikar Ali, looks on (OPM photo)

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, during his visit to the United States of America to partake in activities which commemorated the 56th anniversary of Guyana’s independence, paid a courtesy visit to the “Caribbean Market” in Maryland.

The store in Maryland, which sells a variety of West Indian products, is owned by New Yorker, Dave Narine of Dave West Indian products.
The Prime Minister visited the store to promote Guyanese products and encourage the diaspora to use those products to increase trade between America and Guyana.

Close to one million individuals in America are of Guyanese descent, with thousands settled in the greater Washington DC area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.