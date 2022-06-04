PM Phillips talks up Guyanese products at Maryland store

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, during his visit to the United States of America to partake in activities which commemorated the 56th anniversary of Guyana’s independence, paid a courtesy visit to the “Caribbean Market” in Maryland.

The store in Maryland, which sells a variety of West Indian products, is owned by New Yorker, Dave Narine of Dave West Indian products.

The Prime Minister visited the store to promote Guyanese products and encourage the diaspora to use those products to increase trade between America and Guyana.

Close to one million individuals in America are of Guyanese descent, with thousands settled in the greater Washington DC area.