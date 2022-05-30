Marketing of e-cigarettes, hookahs as healthy alternatives to tobacco is dangerous, misleading

— Dr. Ramsammy

CHAIRMAN of the Presidential Commission on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, has described as “dangerous and misleading,” the marketing of e-cigarettes and hookahs as healthy alternatives to traditional tobacco.

Noting that accumulated scientific evidence points to hookah smoking as being just as harmful as smoking cigars or cigarettes, Dr. Ramsammy disclosed, in a recent press release, that the commission is committed to intensifying its efforts to lead the fight against the use of tobacco and tobacco products, particularly hookahs and e-cigarettes.

The hookah and e-cigarette are among products defined as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). There are also electronic non-nicotine delivery systems known as ENNDS. Among the ENDS and ENNDS products are vapes, vaporizers, vape pens, hookah pens, electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes or e-cigs), e-cigars, and e-pipes.

The ENDS products use an “e-liquid” that usually contains nicotine derived from tobacco, as well as flavorings, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and other ingredients. The liquid is heated to create an aerosol that the user inhales.

Many ENDS products are manufactured to look like conventional combusted cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Some resemble pens or USB flash drives. Larger devices, such as tank systems or mods, bear little or no resemblance to cigarettes. These products may have reusable parts, or they may be disposable and only used once before they are thrown away. Similarly, ENNDS products are made to look like ENDS products.

Some of the major health risks associated with the prolonged smoking of these devices include disabilities, lung damage, seizures, other neurological symptoms, and death.

Dr Ramsammy noted that the Commission is concerned that both e-cigarettes and hookah products are imported, distributed, and sold in shops, stores, and street-side vendor stalls which is in contravention of the Packaging and Labelling Regulations (2018) which were passed under the Tobacco Control Act 2017.

“Hookah has become an integral part of bars and restaurants around the country and hookah bars are now popping up across the country at an alarming rate. While the Commission recognises the use of e-cigarettes in tobacco-cessation programmes, the marketing of e-cigarettes as a healthy alternative to traditional tobacco is dangerous and misleading,” Dr. Ramsammy said.

EQUALLY APPLY

The Tobacco Act 2017 recognises that the alternatives the tobacco industry have provided do not represent a healthier alternative to traditional tobacco products and, therefore, the regulations in the Tobacco Control Act 2017 equally apply to these products.

Dr. Ramsammy stated that the use of hookahs in Guyana and other countries is almost totally unregulated. He opined that, in Guyana’s case, this unregulated environment for hookahs is “wholly an oversight” because the Tobacco Control Act 2017, together with its associated Packaging and Labelling Regulations 2018, require regulations of hookah importation, distribution, and vending.

According to him, Section 25 (2) of the Packaging and Labelling Regulations 2018, stipulates that hookah products must meet the same packaging and labelling requirements as traditional tobacco products. He noted that, currently, the hookah products imported, distributed, and sold in Guyana, invariably, do not meet the packaging and labelling requirements.

He noted that the online sale and delivery of these items also contradict Section 30 of the Regulations.

Presently more than 30 countries have banned ENDS products, more than 109 countries regulate the packaging and labelling of ENDS products, and more than 170 countries regulate traditional tobacco products.

The commission, according to Dr. Ramsammy, is urging the National Tobacco Control Council to be more vigilant in working with relevant government agencies to ensure that the applicable Articles in the Regulations are enforced.

“We would like to highlight to the authorities and to those who import, distribute and make such products available to the public, that the laws of the country must be upheld. In particular, we remind the National Tobacco Control Council that Clauses 25 (2), 29, 30, and 33 require that e-cigarette and hookah products must be properly packaged and labelled before they are permitted to enter Guyana and before they are allowed to be distributed and sold in the country.”

He added that the Commission has recommitted to intensify its effort to lead the fight against the use of tobacco and tobacco products in Guyana.