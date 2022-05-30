Claudette Caesar Foundation offering university scholarships to ARSS students

THE Claudette Caesar Foundation which was launched on April,16, 2022, is offering full scholarships to students of the Anna Regina Secondary School (ARSS) who wish to pursue undergraduate studies at the University of Guyana.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) was formed to provide annual university scholarships and to support elderly persons in Region Two.

The foundation is currently supported by a board of individuals and volunteers. The members include Karen Glasgow, Lalljeet Ruplall, Lavern Lynch, Gary Williams and Rajpattie Inniss. It is also receiving support from its patron Vidia Roopchan, an ARSS alumnus and a renowned Pfizer Principal Research Scientist.

Trustee and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elwyn Boyle, said the foundation was formed by the children of Claudette Caesar-Loncke in her honour.

Boyle said the organisation is able to fulfil its objectives thorough fund-raising activities.

Shannia Hoyte, a Grade 11 student at ARSS received the first scholarship for this year. The aspiring Biomedical Engineer will commence studies in Biology at UG in October.

Boyle said Hoyte was chosen from amongst her peers after she met the academic standards and personal criteria set out by the foundation’s board.

“We will continue to support the children and unlock their potential; Essequibo needs this and all the donations we make from fundraisers will go towards the scholarship and supporting elders,” she added.

Persons desirous of supporting the foundation’s work can deposit a monetary contribution into Republic Bank Guyana account 300000192225. For those in the UK and USA, details on how to donate can be sourced from the foundation’s website, www.claudettecaesarfoundation.com.

Tangible gifts can be delivered to the foundation’s office at 69 Middle Walk, Henrietta, Essequibo Coast. Emails can also be sent to info@claudettecaesarfoundation.com for further details or clarifications.