GlobalTT Guyana unveils breathtaking new ‘Dream Destinations’ for summer 2025

GLOBAL Tours and Travel (GlobalTT) Guyana has officially launched its “Dream Destinations 2025” summer tourism and travel campaign.

During the launch, GlobalTT Guyana unveiled several breathtaking destinations to countries across the Caribbean, North, South and Central America, Europe and Asia.

A highlight of the launch event was the announcement of GloballTT Guyana’s partnership with the Carnival Cruise Line to offer Guyanese special cruise vacations.

In addition to the traditional tour offerings, GlobalTT is providing Guyanese with the option to travel to two of its new and enchanting destinations: Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Ambassador of Mexico to Guyana, Mauricio Vizcaino Crespo, briefly stated that Mexico is the sixth top destination in the world, and is above China, the United Kingdom and Japan. They have at least 45 million tourists per-year.

Ambassador Crespo stated that they want to focus on a new product that tourists can find when they are in the area of Cancun, Mexico. That, he revealed, is the Mayan Riviera.

The Ambassador painted a vivid picture of activities that can be done when in Mexico, including scuba diving in underground reservoirs of water, visit historical colonial cities, national parks, natural reservations and enjoy the Mexican cuisine.

He stated that Guyanese nationals do require a visa (Mexican, United States, Canada or Multi-entry visas) to enter Mexico. Visa appointments can be made at the Mexican Embassy and cost approximately US$50.

With the Dominican Republic just two hours and 20 minutes away, diplomat at the Embassy of Dominican Republic in Guyana, Joel Encarnacion Bernabel said with direct flights through Sky High Dominica, tourists can enjoy a trip to Punta Cana. Punta Cana sees around five million tourists per year.

“The Dominican Republic offers a unique blend of experiences for every kind of traveller. From the beaches of Punta Cana to the high of Pico Duarte, the highest mountain in the Dominican Republic, visitors can explore the sand dunes of Bani, the colonial charms and modern energy of Santo Domingo, the first city in the Americas,” Bernabel said.

He noted that with direct flights from Guyana, Sky High is the airline that will take tourists to paradise. According to the Diplomat, beyond its natural beauty and cultural richness, the Dominican Republic stands as a regional hub of investment, connectivity and hospitality.

He related that visitors could enjoy world class resorts and boutique accommodations, with lots more to offer in that country.

Just last year, the Dominican Republic saw over 11 million tourists. He said Guyanese do not need a visa to enter that country.

It was revealed that the Dominican Republic has mastered the way in which it offers hospitality to everyone regardless of culture and nationality. With Guyana close by, a similar culture is shared.

As an agency, GlobalTT Guyana offers personalised vacations for all occasions. The travel company is working together with Inter-Caribbean, an airline that is seamlessly helping with trips to Grenada, Barbados and other territories around the Caribbean.

Through a video, the Executive Director of GlobalTT-Guyana, Aubrey Mendonca said they are honoured to join the Carnival Cruise Line, bringing the magic of world-class cruising directly to Guyanese travellers.

He stated that the cruise line offers exceptional vacation experiences for families, couples and solo adventurers.

“So, whether your dream is to cruise the Caribbean, Bahamas, Alaska, Europe, the Mediterranean, or even Antarctica, Carnival offers incredible itineraries and all-inclusive cruise packages. And these include accommodation, you get meals and dining experiences, on-board entertainment, the chance to explore multiple destinations without repacking your bags and packing again. That’s the beauty about it. So let Global TT Guyana get you on board,” he expressed.

For more details, persons can visit GlobalTT Guyana on social media or visit them at its 33 Sherriff and Dadanawa Street, Georgetown office.