Medical outreach brings relief to Karawab, Bat Creek residents

A TEAM of dedicated healthcare professionals from Region Two journeyed deep into the riverine communities of Karawab and Bat Creek on Wednesday as part of the Ministry of Health’s weekly medical outreach programme.

A total of 68 patients, including adults, children, and pregnant mothers, received much-needed care and services during the visit.

The visiting team consisted of doctors, a medical laboratory technician, pharmacy assistant, environmental health officer, rehabilitation assistant, dentist, and an audiological practitioner, all working together to deliver comprehensive health services to the remote communities.

Among the patients seen were several individuals identified as needing surgical intervention. They have since been referred to the appropriate facilities for follow-up care.

These proactive interventions are just one example of how the outreach is bridging the healthcare gap in hinterland and riverine areas.

One resident, Maria Fredericks, a mother of three, expressed her gratitude.

“I am thankful the doctors came. My son was having trouble with his hearing, and we never knew what to do. Now he’s been checked, and we got advice. It means a lot to us.”

Elderly resident George Henry, who received a check-up and medication, said, “It’s hard to travel out from here when you’re sick. When they come in like this, we feel remembered and cared for.”

Meanwhile, Paediatrician Dr. Finola Permansingh, and General Surgeon Dr. Ignacius Wrong were among the frontline providers who worked tirelessly throughout the day. Their commitment and compassion were evident in their patient interactions and follow-up planning.

This marks the first stop in the second cycle of medical outreaches for 2025, which are conducted every Wednesday in different riverine and lake communities in Region Two. The goal remains clear to make healthcare accessible to all, regardless of where they live.

The next outreach is scheduled for July 9, at the St. Monica Health Post.

The Regional Health Services in Region Two is actively involved in medical outreaches reaching out to the most riverine communities and providing the much-needed services.