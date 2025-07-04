GNBS records notable surge in certifications

-as gov’t urges standards-driven growth

A GROWING number of Guyanese businesses are stepping up to meet national standards, and, in line with the Government of Guyana’s call for greater conformance to Standards and Certification, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has recorded a significant increase in business certifications during the second quarter of 2025.

According to the GNBS, this trend reflects a growing movement towards quality, consistency, and consumer confidence. Further, certification aligns with the government’s broader goals to strengthen the business sector, improve product and service quality, and enhance Guyana’s competitiveness in both regional and global markets.

It was noted that between May and June, three companies earned the prestigious Made in Guyana certification mark, which authenticates the local origin and quality of their products. These proudly certified companies are Heather’s Creation and Products, Pure Aqua, and Treev’s Natural Blends.

The new GNBS-approved ‘Made in Guyana’ businesses join the growing list of local manufacturers who have demonstrated their commitment to meeting GNBS requirements, enabling them to use the official certification mark on their products and packaging. By attaining this permission, these businesses are not only meeting GNBS requirements and government expectations, but they are also creating opportunities for growth and expansion into new markets.

According to the GNBS, the second quarter also saw the certification of three new laboratories; a vital move in ensuring scientific accuracy and operational excellence in the areas of environment, product and medical testing, right here in Guyana. The certified laboratories are Geo-Enviro Support Services, Geo-Solutions Guyana Inc. and Allied Health Medical Laboratory.

“The increased access to reliable testing supports our nation’s drive to improve the quality of constructed infrastructures, health and safety, and the preservation of the environment,” the agency said, further stating that adding to the certification momentum during the quarter was Lemmyal Place, a local bed and breakfast facility, which was certified by GNBS as a standard compliant accommodation establishment. This reflects growing attention to hospitality standards, a key pillar of Guyana’s growing tourism sector.

It was explained that certification provides assurance, credibility, and consistency in meeting guidelines and specifications aimed at consumer satisfaction. It builds credibility and trust, provides a competitive advantage for certified products and businesses, provides quality assurance and access to more markets, and helps to mitigate risks by requiring organisations to follow best practices.

“The GNBS commends these businesses for their commitment and encourages others to follow in their footsteps on the path to prosperity.

“Meanwhile, with continued government support and national policy direction, the GNBS will continue to help businesses make standards and certification key pillars for development and economic transformation,” the agency said.