‘Only Coconuts’ diversifying value-added products

IN producing healthy quality coconut-based products at affordable prices in attractive and convenient packages, Precision Global Incorporated, with its subsidiary “Only Coconuts,” has targetted the market with coconut chips, refined coconut oil, desiccated coconut, coconut flour, and virgin coconut oil.

During a recent interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Vice President (Finance) Lesley Ramlall disclosed that the business was launched in August 2021.

“We launched our initial product line of value-added coconut products, and our annual production capacity is over three million coconuts,” Ramlall told this newspaper during the Agriculture Investment Forum and Expo hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre from May 19 to 21, 2022.

The Vice President, who was once the General Manager of the company, said Precision Global Inc. (Precision) is a division of the Precision Group of Companies which has diversified to ‘agri’ processing of coconut products under the trade name “Only Coconuts.”

Precision is registered in Guyana and is located on a 30-acre plot of land at Marudi Creek on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

He explained that the company creates employment for approximately 200 persons from these communities to empower women and youths.

“We believe that citizens, who can earn a decent wage, are empowered to develop themselves and their families, which will spill over to their communities and, eventually, the larger environment,” he added.

Ramlall explained that Precision’s state-of-the-art automatic coconut processing facility is the only one of its kind in Guyana and the Caribbean.

“Coconut Processing continues and will be done through preventive food safety systems under fully hygienic conditions following strict sanitation methods, guided by the seven principles of HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points). These guidelines serve to ensure quality and food safety.”

In giving a historical perspective of the business, Ramlall related that the idea of establishing a coconut processing facility in Guyana was the brainchild of the President and Chief Executive Officer, Vishnu Ramdeen, a Guyanese residing in Canada.

“He desires to ensure that his family eats only healthy foods and more so for him as he travels across North America conducting business. Additionally, over the years, he realised that most of the coconut products imported into Canada were from countries outside the Caribbean, despite the Caribbean and Guyana with an abundance of coconuts.

“As such, Precision Global Inc.’s (Only Coconuts) journey commenced in 2013, and, after several years and with a total investment of over US$8,000,000, we introduced our valued-added coconut products in August 2021. Our entry into the market created a pretty positive buzz as customers welcomed our offerings,” Ramlall noted.

Coconuts for the factory’s operations are secured from plantations on the Essequibo Coast, along the Pomeroon River, and in parts of Berbice.

Keen to secure high-quality coconuts for its production process, the company has established relationships with farmers that extend into discourses concerning the company’s quality expectations.

It was noted that thorough inspections of coconut farms and their horticultural practices are undertaken before deals are ‘sealed.’

In giving a breakdown of the benefits of the products, Ramlall explained that Virgin Coconut Oil is one of the few foods that can be classified as a “superfood.”

“Its unique combination of fatty acids can positively affect your health, including fat loss, better brain function, and other impressive benefits,” he said.

For Coconut flour, he explained that this is a low-carb, gluten-free baking alternative to wheat flour.

“This flour is made exclusively from coconuts. A good source of protein and rich in fibre and MCTs (Medium-Chain Triglycerides), coconut flour may promote stable blood sugar, good digestion, and heart health. It may also boost weight loss and fight some infections. Plus, it’s delicious to the taste and versatile, making it a smart choice when choosing flour alternatives, creating baked goods with the perfect textures,” he noted.

Further, he said the Desiccated Coconut is dried out and grated coconut flesh or ‘meat’, as it is known in the food industry.

“Desiccated Coconut is made by grating the white, mature coconut flesh finely before drying out in hot air at about 55°c. It retains about three per cent of the coconut’s moisture but is dry to the touch and taste. The desiccated coconut you’ll find most often is finely grated, but it can also be shredded, flaked, or processed into granules or chips. It is used extensively in the bakery sector, especially when baking pastries and similar products. Desiccated is a delicious topping for ice cream, salads, cereals, and other food items,” he explained.

Additionally, Ramlall said the Coconut Chips are baked and not fried, making them a healthy alternative snack.

And finally, Ramlall said the refined coconut oil undergoes additional processing to make it better suited for cooking. This type of coconut oil has a higher smoke point of 204 – 232°C, making it more suitable for high-temperature cooking.