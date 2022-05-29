US-based Guyanese author donates children’s book to National Library

A COMPILATION of children’s books under the title “Curious Kyrie and the Mouse in the House” was donated by overseas-based Guyanese author Whitney Persaud to the National Library, aimed at encouraging and promoting reading.

At a simple ceremony Saturday, at the National Library’s conference room, Deputy Chief Librarian Nadine Moore, who received the copies, said the library was pleased to welcome the books that will add to the children’s collection.

She noted that books on children’s stories are an essential aspect of the National Library and will enhance available options.

Meanwhile, representing Ms. Persaud, who is in the United States, was Ron D’Avilar, who said he and Whitney grew up in adjacent communities, attended the same primary school, and worked together in the media.

“I was not surprised when she became an author because she was always into writing and journalism, but I was surprised when she was writing a children’s book, and one of the reasons she told me she decided to write the book is because she wanted to encourage reading in young children at a very early age because the habit of reading will be with them for the rest of their lives,” he told the Sunday Chronicle.

D’Avilar explained that the habit of reading is essential and cited statistics from the World Bank that school attendance rate dropped significantly during COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Whitney, also known as ‘Fran’, shared that the book’s lead character, Kyrie, is named after her five-year-old nephew. Other characters in the book, Kaiden and Kaylee, are named after Kyrie’s younger siblings.

With her nieces and nephews often around, Whitney was inspired to write a story they could relate to.

She explained that while Curious Kyrie and the Mouse in the House does not include activities for children, it does teach lessons of forgiveness, sharing, kindness, and caring for others.

She added that Curious Kyrie was written with the idea of children living in the Caribbean being able to relate to the characters and be motivated, knowing that no matter their background, they can be anything they want to be and make a difference.

Whitney, who hails from East La Penitence, Georgetown, said she never saw herself becoming an author.

The book can be downloaded on Kindle, or purchasers can contact Whitney via her Facebook page ‘Fran Persaud’.

Curious Kyrie has been released as an Amazon eBook and is available in paperback.