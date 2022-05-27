FIFA to revise GFF’s Statutes

FOOTBALL’S world governing body FIFA has formally communicated to Guyana Football Federation (GFF) its intention to revise GFF’s Statutes, to ensure that the country’s Statutes fully comply with the mandatory requirements contained in the Statutes and Regulations of FIFA and CONCACAF.

According to the GFF, a joint FIFA/CONCACAF mission will be visiting Guyana in the coming weeks to commence and oversee this process.

The GFF said that during their stay, they will be conducting consultation sessions with the members of the GFF and other football stakeholders.

An ad-hoc ‘Statutes Revision Committee’ will be appointed by GFF to participate in this exercise.

Howard McIntosh, head of One CONCACAF and Caribbean Special Projects, said “FIFA and CONCACAF are keen on ensuring that the Governance Structures of the CONCACAF Member Associations are fully aligned with the Statutes of the governing bodies. We have successfully revised and updated the statutes of several member associations in recent months and look forward to working with the GFF and its members in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, in a letter to GFF’s General Secretary, Ian Alves, FIFA’s Chief Member Associations Officer, Kenny Jean-Marie, noted, “one of FIFA´s primary objectives is that all its member associations must comply with their obligations as provided for in the FIFA Statutes”.

“In this respect, GFF as a member of FIFA must ensure that its statutes fully comply with the mandatory requirements contained in the Statutes and Regulations of FIFA and CONCACAF. Furthermore that FIFA and CONCACAF encourage GFF to adopt additional principles of good governance and best practices in their statutes and regulations,” Jean-Marie said.