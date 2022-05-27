News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Tiger Rentals Guyana Inc. pledges $10.6M for GFF’s national U-13 Developmental League
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
GFF president Wayne Forde receives Tiger Rentals Guyana Inc.’s cheque from Country Manager Shane Singh, following its announcement of a National U13 League
GFF president Wayne Forde receives Tiger Rentals Guyana Inc.’s cheque from Country Manager Shane Singh, following its announcement of a National U13 League

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has partnered with Tiger Rentals Guyana Inc to undertake a National U-13 Developmental League, following a $10.6M investment.

Tiger Rentals Regional Director, Denis Latiff, said the company is committed to playing its part in the holistic development of Guyana, adding that they’re “very confident in the future of Guyana, and want to do our part in helping this country realise its true potential”.

He added, “We believe investing in the Guyanese people, in particular, is huge, as here is where we will experience the greatest, highest returns. And we would like to thank the Guyana Football Federation for making this possible.”

Country Manager Shane Singh, further said it’s “really good to know that the coaches will be trained under this tournament to also help them, so, it’s not just about the kids. It’s a well-rounded package”.

Wayne Forde, GFF president, spoke of the country’s budding coaches benefiting, equally as the players, adding, “every coach participating in the GFF Tiger Rental Guyana Inc. U-13 league will be enrolled into the CONCACAF coaching licence pathway which will begin with the GFF’s introductory coaching course, followed by the CONCACAF D licence programme.

These are all important steps that I believe will help us to meet our short-, medium-, and long-term football development and human development goals.”
Tiger Rentals Guyana Inc. is locally registered and based in Georgetown, Guyana providing services to the offshore drilling operations, energy and other related industries.

Tiger Rentals has had a presence in Guyana since 2011 and is considered a pioneer service provider in the oil and gas industry. Tiger provides Waste Management, Emergency Spill Response, Tank Cleaning Services, and rental of Certified Cargo Carrying Equipment (CCE) as a full business solution.

Tiger Guyana is a subsidiary of Tiger Offshore, a member of the Modern USA Group of Companies, whose headquarters is in Beaumont, Texas.
The company has developed its business processes to optimise performance and efficiency while realising significant cost savings for our customers. TRG supports local content and has over 85% local workforce with the most senior positions filled by Guyanese nationals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.