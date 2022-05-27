Tiger Rentals Guyana Inc. pledges $10.6M for GFF’s national U-13 Developmental League

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has partnered with Tiger Rentals Guyana Inc to undertake a National U-13 Developmental League, following a $10.6M investment.

Tiger Rentals Regional Director, Denis Latiff, said the company is committed to playing its part in the holistic development of Guyana, adding that they’re “very confident in the future of Guyana, and want to do our part in helping this country realise its true potential”.

He added, “We believe investing in the Guyanese people, in particular, is huge, as here is where we will experience the greatest, highest returns. And we would like to thank the Guyana Football Federation for making this possible.”

Country Manager Shane Singh, further said it’s “really good to know that the coaches will be trained under this tournament to also help them, so, it’s not just about the kids. It’s a well-rounded package”.

Wayne Forde, GFF president, spoke of the country’s budding coaches benefiting, equally as the players, adding, “every coach participating in the GFF Tiger Rental Guyana Inc. U-13 league will be enrolled into the CONCACAF coaching licence pathway which will begin with the GFF’s introductory coaching course, followed by the CONCACAF D licence programme.

These are all important steps that I believe will help us to meet our short-, medium-, and long-term football development and human development goals.”

Tiger Rentals Guyana Inc. is locally registered and based in Georgetown, Guyana providing services to the offshore drilling operations, energy and other related industries.

Tiger Rentals has had a presence in Guyana since 2011 and is considered a pioneer service provider in the oil and gas industry. Tiger provides Waste Management, Emergency Spill Response, Tank Cleaning Services, and rental of Certified Cargo Carrying Equipment (CCE) as a full business solution.

Tiger Guyana is a subsidiary of Tiger Offshore, a member of the Modern USA Group of Companies, whose headquarters is in Beaumont, Texas.

The company has developed its business processes to optimise performance and efficiency while realising significant cost savings for our customers. TRG supports local content and has over 85% local workforce with the most senior positions filled by Guyanese nationals.