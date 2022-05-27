Regional Four-Day Championship

Thomas slams maiden hundred, Chanderpaul eyeing another

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Aldane Thomas lashed a savage maiden first-class hundred for Jamaica Scorpions but left-hander Tagenarine Chanderpaul was closing in on his second in as many matches, as Guyana Harpy Eagles made a strong reply on the second day here yesterday.

The 27-year-old Thomas, in only his 14th first-class match, made exactly 100 from 101 deliveries as Scorpions were dismissed for 393 in their first innings at the Diego Martin Complex.

However, Chanderpaul then marched to an unbeaten 96 to guide Harpy Eagles to 213 for one at the close, trailing by 180 runs.

At Queen’s Park Oval, Test off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall snatched a five-wicket haul to earn Leeward Islands Hurricanes a first-innings lead of 160, after Windward Islands buckled for 173.

Hurricanes, dismissed for 333 in their first innings with Colin Archibald finishing 106 not out, ended the day on 64 for two – an overall lead of 224 heading into today’s day three.

Leaders Barbados Pride, meanwhile, dominated hosts Trinidad and Tobago Red Force for the second straight day, racking up 294 after all-rounder Raymon Reifer (79) and Justin Greaves (50) struck half-centuries.

Armed with a first-innings lead of 161 runs, Pride reduced Red Force to 51 for three, leaving the hosts requiring a further 110 to avoid an innings loss.

Thomas produced the fireworks, however, smashing 16 fours and a brace of sixes, after resuming the day on 35 with Scorpions 282 for six.

Test vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood added only four to his overnight 110 but his early dismissal – caught at cover by Chanderpaul off seamer Keemo Paul – did nothing to dent Scorpions’ enthusiasm.

Thomas went on the attack, posting 76 for the eighth wicket with Jamie Merchant whose 39 came from 36 balls and included half-dozen fours and two sixes.

In reply, Chanderpaul once again anchored the Harpy Eagles’ innings in a knock that has so far spanned nearly 4-¾ hours, 229 balls and included 16 fours.

He put on 112 for the first wicket with Chandrapaul Hemraj, the left-hander entertaining with 15 fours and a six in an 87-ball innings.

When Hemraj perished on the stroke of tea, caught at the wicket driving loosely at a wide ball from fast bowler Nicholson Gordon, Chanderpaul combined with Tevin Imlach (38 not out) in a 101-run, second-wicket partnership to keep Harpy Eagles steady.

Hurricanes, meanwhile, added 32 to their overnight 301 for nine before being dismissed, with left-arm pacer Preston McSween finishing with five for 92.

Volcanoes then flattered to deceive, crashing from 73 for two to 173 all out to concede a significant first-innings lead.

They owed much to Keron Cottoy who struck an unbeaten 73 from 97 balls at number six while veteran opener Devon Smith chipped in with 35 but no other specialist batter passed 15.

Cottoy, who hit 13 fours, ensured the tail wagged as he put on 26 for the ninth with Denis Smith (11) and 39 for the 10th with Darius Martin (8).

Captain Cornwall was outstanding with five for 61 while seamer Jeremiah Louis claimed three for 26, to sink the innings.

There was some reprieve for Volcanoes as they claimed openers Montcin Hodge (24) and Kieran Powell (18) cheaply.

Resuming the morning on 87 for two, Pride flourished as overnight batters Reifer and Jonathan Carter (41) stretched their third-wicket stand to 101.

Reifer, on 32 at the start, struck nine fours off 161 deliveries in just over 4-¼ hours while Carter, on 19 overnight, punched five fours off 119 deliveries.

When Carter perished, fending a short ball from speedster Uthman Muhammad low to gully, Reifer put on 34 for the fourth with Roston Chase (28) and 35 for the fifth wicket with Greaves.

Reifer and Shane Dowrich (8) fell within the space of 18 balls to leave Pride on 221 for six but Greaves countered with eight fours and a six in a 75-ball knock as he posted 59 for the seventh wicket with Akeem Jordan who counted five fours in a 36-ball 31.In Red Force’s second turn at the crease, Keagan Simmons resisted with 26 not out while wickets tumbled around him, as the top order collapsed for the second time in the game.