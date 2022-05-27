News Archives
Campbelle to lead Guyana Women in Super50, T20 Blaze
Shemaine Campbelle, captain of Guyana women’s team
… All-rounder Shabika Gajnabi named vice-captain

EXPERIENCED West Indies player Shemaine Campbelle has been named captain of the national women’s team who will compete in the Regional Super50 and T20 Blaze to be held in Guyana next month.
Campbelle will have fellow West Indies all-rounder Shabika Gajnabi as her deputy for the tournament which starts June 7.

According to a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), the national selectors met on May 19 at Guyana National Stadium, Providence and selected the Guyana senior women’s cricket team.
The release added that the duo of Campbelle and Gajnabi will lead a squad of experienced players including Tremayne Smartt, Erva Giddings, Katana Mentore, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, and Kaysia Schultz, who have all represented the West Indies.

Shabika Gajnabi is named vice-captain

Julian Moore has been appointed head coach of the team, while Kavita Yadram will serve as manager.
The squad will be encamped at LBI Cricket Facility from May 30 to June 3, 2022 in preparation for the tournaments.

The squad reads: Shemaine Campbell (captain), Shabika Gajnabi (vice-captain), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Katana Mentore, Sherica Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffiana Millington, Kaysia Schultz, Tremayne Smartt, Erva Giddings, Mandy Mangru, Kumarie Persaud, Ashmini Munisar and Lashuna Toussaint.

The reserves are Heema Singh, Dian Prahalad, Latisha Jordan and Naffeza Sabar.
The Super50 Cup matches will be played at three venues – Everest Cricket Club, Enmore Cricket Ground and the Guyana National Stadium from June 7 to 17.
The T20 Blaze will be from June 19 to 25 and there will be three matches per day, starting at 10:00hrs, 14:30hrs and 19:00hrs under lights at Providence.

