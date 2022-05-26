Cummings flawless in Women’s Singles Independence TT title win

… Hickerson wins U9, U11 Boys

FORMER Senior National Champion Natalie Cummings played flawlessly to win the Women’s Singles title over the weekend in the National Sports Commission (NSC)/Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Independence 2022 Tournament at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Seven-year-old Zion Hickerson was also among the winners. He claimed overall victories in the U9 and U11 Boys’ divisions, while young star Jasmine Billingy emerged victorious in the U13 division and Samara Sukhai in the U11 division.

DOMINANCE

Without her senior counterparts, Cummings was able to easily dispatch the up-and-coming youngsters en route to victory in the women’s division.

She got past 12-year-old Billingy 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-6), Akira Watson 3-0 (11-2, 11-2, 11-1) and Thuraia Thomas 3-1 (11-5, 11-4, 8-11, 11-3). Billingy finished second after defeating Thomas 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 13-11, and Watson 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-8).

Thomas finished third and Watson fourth.

In the U13 division, Billingy defeated Watson 11-8, 11-3, 11-6 in another round-robin battle. In that division Watson placed second and Shackecy Damon third.

Meanwhile, Sukhai surged to victory in the 11-years-and-under Girls’ battle. She finished ahead of Damon and Seona Barker respectively.

In the U9 male final, Hickerson defeated Noel Persaud 2-0 (11-2, 11-2), while he surged to victory in the U11 division by defeating eventual second-place finisher A. Johnson, third place K. Meusa, R. Benfield and Persaud.

Several other events have progressed to finals and they will be played over the weekend at the same venue.