News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Jaguar defender Gordon joins Walsall
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Guyana international Liam Gordon
Guyana international Liam Gordon

LONDON, (CMC) – Guyana international Liam Gordon will become English League Two side Walsall’s first signing of the summer after the club agreed a two-year deal with the Bolton Wanderers defender.

The 23-year-old UK-born Jaguar, said to be “delighted” over his imminent move, has spent the past two seasons with the League One side and made 36 appearances, including 21 this term.
“I’m delighted to add Liam to the squad,” Saddlers’ boss Michael Flynn told the club’s website.

“He’s fit, quick, a good crosser of the ball, athletic and fits everything that I want in a wing-back.
“He’s hungry to stamp down a place in the team and to take us forward.”

Gordon, who began his career with fifth-tier National League side Dagenham & Redbridge, will complete his move to the West Midlands once his contract at Bolton expires on July 1.
Gordon, who made his Guyana debut against Bermuda in a friendly in June 2019, has seven caps to his name with the Jaguars.

The defender is excited about his new challenge and linking up with the Saddlers, who finished 16th this season.
“I’m delighted,” Gordon said.

“I’ve been speaking to the head coach (Flynn) and I know what his expectations are, what he wants from me and I’m excited for the club’s future and his plans for the club going forward.
“I spoke to the gaffer about his formation and that completely suits me.

“I’m an attacking left-back, I like to get forward, I like to contribute with goals and assists, but I’ve got to help with the defensive side as well.
“I’m definitely looking forward to the new challenge.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.