Jaguar defender Gordon joins Walsall

LONDON, (CMC) – Guyana international Liam Gordon will become English League Two side Walsall’s first signing of the summer after the club agreed a two-year deal with the Bolton Wanderers defender.

The 23-year-old UK-born Jaguar, said to be “delighted” over his imminent move, has spent the past two seasons with the League One side and made 36 appearances, including 21 this term.

“I’m delighted to add Liam to the squad,” Saddlers’ boss Michael Flynn told the club’s website.

“He’s fit, quick, a good crosser of the ball, athletic and fits everything that I want in a wing-back.

“He’s hungry to stamp down a place in the team and to take us forward.”

Gordon, who began his career with fifth-tier National League side Dagenham & Redbridge, will complete his move to the West Midlands once his contract at Bolton expires on July 1.

Gordon, who made his Guyana debut against Bermuda in a friendly in June 2019, has seven caps to his name with the Jaguars.

The defender is excited about his new challenge and linking up with the Saddlers, who finished 16th this season.

“I’m delighted,” Gordon said.

“I’ve been speaking to the head coach (Flynn) and I know what his expectations are, what he wants from me and I’m excited for the club’s future and his plans for the club going forward.

“I spoke to the gaffer about his formation and that completely suits me.

“I’m an attacking left-back, I like to get forward, I like to contribute with goals and assists, but I’ve got to help with the defensive side as well.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the new challenge.”