Nedd elated with progress of new volleyball prospects

GUYANA Volleyball Federation (GVF) president Levi Nedd is happy with the progress of his new prospects, most notably the ladies who continued their dry-runs at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), as further preparation continues for future national selection of teams.

The weekly sessions have been running for a number of weeks now, as coaches seek to identify the next batch of players, both male and female; who will inevitably form the core group of the Men, Women and youth volleyball teams. The pandemic robbed the GVF of its initial plans to keep players and competition at an extremely elite level, according to previous statements from Nedd.

Fast-forward months after, with a more relaxed atmosphere due to a number of pandemic-counter contingency plans and volleyball like most other local sports have been returning to their usual activities. While the GVF has always maintained a solid men’s team, it’s the ladies category that Nedd in the past heavily stressed on significantly boosting.

Looking at his current batch, Nedd was optimistic that the talent levels they have been seeing, coupled with the dedication and commitment from the ladies; he believes that within 6 months he can have his batch of players fundamentally sound and ready for action.

He noted that the improvements have been tremendous thus far, adding that the GVF has a few talent spotters across the country who usually scout talent in areas and as a result, they have welcomed a large number of newbies who are poised to represent their country.

Meanwhile, last weekend’s simulations focused on setting, blocking and attacking primarily with hopes of further identifying flaws or strengths that needed to be improved upon in time.

Most notably however, was Nedd’s overall assessment of the ongoing clinic, something he said is highly crucial to the survival of the sport while adding that it is integral to ensure Demerara, like the other counties, has equally strong Junior teams to supplement their senior core.