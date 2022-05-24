Joelyn Joseph cops 3rd place in Master’s 55+ (cat 1-4) Class

USA-based We Stand United Cycle Club member, Joelyn Joseph, a two-time Olympian (1980 & 1984) continued his good showing on the USA circuit when he ended third in the 2022 Royersford Tower Health Bike Race held on Sunday last in Royersford, PA.

Competing against 38 starters with 29 completing the race, Joseph, the 2019 International Cycling Union (UCI) Men’s 60-64 Sprint race silver medalist at the Manchester Velodrome in the United Kingdom, took the final podium spot on Sunday last in the 20-mile contest in the Masters 55+ (cat 1-4) event.

Taking on peers younger than himself, the Linden born cyclist held his own and employed a number of strategies from his wide-ranging reservoir to take the bronze medal. He was timed at 41.57.1 in the race which was won by Jeff Miesemer in 41.32.0; the second place was occupied by John Bertolini (41.34.0).

Joseph, also a 2017 UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships silver and bronze medalist at the Los Angeles, USA, commented: “The racecourse was tougher than it looked, there were four left turns and two right turns with a slight uphill every lap to maneuver. I managed to apply my experience and came out with a medal which was satisfying. The weather conditions were very hot, this was the first hot temperature, 89° for the season.”

Joseph has indicated that it is now on to the Somerville Criterium Memorial Day race which is set for this weekend.