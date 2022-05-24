Big security boost for Berbice

– with commissioning of three remodelled police stations at Albion, Whim and New Amsterdam

MINISTER of Home Affairs Robeson Benn commissioned and handed over the remodelled Albion Police Station, remodelled Whim Police Station, and the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam to the Guyana Police Force on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Albion Police Station, which was remodelled and rehabilitated along with the Whim Police Station, was done through the IDB Citizen Security Strengthening Programme.

The Albion Police Station was remodelled at a sum of over G$74.8M and was designed to be public-friendly and will house a domestic violence room, a juvenile-friendly holding area, child-friendly area, witness-protection room, a case-management room, a case-management system, integrated crime information system and offices.

Meanwhile, the remodelled $67.6 M Whim Police Station with its internal and external layout and 40×50 dimension, mirrors the new Albion Police Station and houses several departments and facilities mentioned above, along with the Traffic Department, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and offices.

The Government of Guyana funded the new state-of-the-art Central Police Station to the tune of approximately $150M.

The Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas; the Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken; Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag) Calvin Brutus; Deputy, Head of IT Superintendent Jermaine Johnson; Commander of Regional Division, Head of Community Relations Superintendent Crystal Robinson; Commander of Regional Division #6 Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud and other senior and junior officers were all present at the official handing over of the Police Stations.